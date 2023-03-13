Jr NTR Meets Michael B Jordan After Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win, Photos Go Viral

RRR star Jr NTR struck a pose with Hollywood actor and director Michael B Jordan at the Oscars. Both actors looked dapper in black outfits. While Jordan was a presenter at the Academy Awards, Jr NTR came to root for Naatu Naatu, which won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Jr NTR celebrated the Oscar win for Naatu Naatu in a special way. He shared a picture in which he held the Oscar. He wrote in the caption, “And we did it…” He tagged composer MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose and director SS Rajamouli.

RRR’s win at the Oscars

Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. It emerged victorious against the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Top Gun: Maverick’s Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Everything Everywhere All at Once’s This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, and Women Talking’s Applause by Diane Warren in the category.

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani took the centre stage alongside lyricist Chandrabose and delivered a 'musical' speech.

Michael B Jordan turns director with Creed III

Michael B Jordan is currently enjoying critical and commercial acclaim his film Creed III is getting. The film is also his directorial debut. In Creed III, Jordan’s Adonis Creed faces off against Jonathan Majors’ Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy.