Jr NTR Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Through A Song; Watch

Jr NTR recently attended a press meet for his upcoming film RRR and paid tribute to late power star Puneeth Rajkumar as he sang a song from his film. He crooned Geleya Geleya from Rajkumar's 2016 film Chakravyuha. A video of the same surfaced online and it will be sure to leave fans teary-eyed.

The much-awaited RRR will release on January 7, 2022.

Jr NTR pays tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar

At a recent RRR event attended by Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and other members of the team, Jr NTR crooned Geleya Geleya as he paid tribute to the legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar. After he sang the number, he said, "wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us." Watch the video here:

The much-loved actor breathed his last on October 29, 2021 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. His death came as a shock to his fans and family and also to celebrities in the film fraternity. The Kannada actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios and his mortal remains were laid beside those of his parents'. His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for two days, and more than 10 Lakh fans paid respects to the late star.

I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.https://t.co/r1580plnot pic.twitter.com/6FnR3L4E7G — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 6, 2021

Shivarajkumar and Yash recently shared a glimpse of Rajkumar's dream project and revealed its title to be Gandhada Gudi. They shared a short clip of the project on social media, which saw Puneeth Rajkumar and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS. The duo explored various locations together through land and water and showcased the beauty of nature. Yash recalled the time the late actor spoke to him about this project and mentioned that he had a twinkle in his eye. He wrote, "I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise."

Watch the short promo clip of Gandhada Gudi here

