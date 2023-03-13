Jr NTR Poses With Oscar-winner Guneet Monga At Academy Awards

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga posed for a selfie with RRR fame Jr NTR at Oscars 2023. The two winners could be seen in a single frame after the ceremony concluded. While The Elephant Whisperers became the first documentary by an Indian production house to bag the Oscars, Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song, becoming the first Indian song from an Indian film to bag the award.

In the selfie that Guneet clicked backstage, Jr NTR looked handsome in a traditional black ensemble by Gaurav Gupta with a tiger print embroidered on the left side of his shoulder. Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers producer donned a bright pink coloured designer saree with a neckpiece and earrings.

Guneet Monga on The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win

Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial short film The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short film. Reacting to their win, Guneet Monga shared a photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching…. The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind."

Jr NTR on Naatu Naatu's win

Naatu Naatu is the first-ever Telugu song that won at the Oscars 2023 and reacting to this big win, Jr NTR said in a statement, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."