Judd Apatow All Set To Produce A Comedy Film Based On The Lives Of Lucas Brothers

American filmmaker Judd Apatow is all set to produce an identical-twins comedy film by Lucas Brothers, PTI reported. The King of Staten Island director has joined hands with writer duo Kenny and Keith Lucas for an upcoming comedy film for Universal Pictures. According to a recent report by Variety, the comedian-actor duo will not only pen the script of the film but also star in it.

Judd Apatow's upcoming film to follow the lives of The Lucas Brothers

The upcoming semi-autobiographical film produced by the Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker Judd Apatow will be focussed on the lives of Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, who were last seen in two episodes of Sherman's Showcase. The film will take the viewers through the life of the Lucas Brothers as identical twins who grew up in New Jersey. Along with co-writing the film with the Yes Man and The Grinder fame Jarrad Paul as well as Andrew Mogel, the 35-year-olds will also reportedly star in the still-untitled film.

For the unversed, the new venture marks the brothers' second feature film with Universal Pictures. If the grapevines are to be believed, Kenny and Keith have already kicked off developing a comedy with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who helmed the brothers' 22 Jump Street for the production house.

Yesterday, the Lucas Brothers took to their Instagram handle to confirm the reports by penning and extensive Instagram note. They wrote, "We met @juddapatow in 2012. He’s been a mentor and a friend ever since. Judd and the incomparable @barrymendel have pushed us to become more well-rounded artists. We’ve also become very good friends/collaborators with Josh Church, @davekingthing, and @mlewen. They’ve helped us to develop a script with two fantastic writers: Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel that we now have the great fortune of turning into a feature film with @universalpictures. It’ll be our love letter to Newark - a city we hold near and dear to our hearts. We’ll probably film in Atlanta."

Check out the Lucas Brothers' Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the siblings are also said to be working on the Revenge of the Nerds reboot with Seth MacFarlane. They will write as well feature in the film, which is reportedly a modern take on the age-old rivalry between geeks and jocks.

