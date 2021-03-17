Judd Apatow's Multi-starrer Film 'The Bubble' Gets Rob Delaney, Maria Bakalova And Others

Judd Apatow is a well-known director, producer, screenwriter, and comedian. He is currently working on the pandemic meta-comedy film The Bubbly for Netflix. It has an ensemble cast and now the movie has added more actors to the list.

Apatow assembles an ensemble cast for 'The Bubble'

According to Deadline, Judd Apatow’s next directorial feature The Bubble has added 10 actors to its team. It includes Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Daniel Vitalis. They join Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Iris Apatow (This Is 40), Fred Armisen (Anchorman), David Duchovny (The X-Files), Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom), Leslie Mann (Blockers), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), and Peter Serafinowicz (Shaun of the Dead).

The Bubble centres around a group of stars stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a studio franchise film. The time of the movie is immensely relevant considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actors must follow the protocols and stay in the bubble for around 14 days to start shooting.

Along with directing The Bubble, Judd Apatow is also producing and has co-written the script with Pam Brady. His longtime partner Barry Mendel will serve as executive producer. Brady and Donald Sabourin will also executively produce.

Judd Apatow has directed movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, and The King of Staten Island. His television credits include The Larry Sanders Show, Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, 30 for 30, Love, Crashing, and others. Apatow has earned multiple nominations for his work including eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award, and more.

Vir Das has collaborated with Netflix on multiple stand-ups specials and lead its dark comedy series Hasmukh. Rob Delaney is currently shooting for Mission: Impossible 7. Guz Khan is known for his work in the television show Man Like Mobeen. Nick Kocher is part of the internet sketch comedy BriTANick with Brian McElhaney. Ross Lee’s acting credits include TV shows like Chute!, Ross Lees Ghoulies, and The Pranker.

(Photo Credit: AP)