Judge Dismisses Amber Heard's Mistrial Claims; Avers 'no Evidence Of Fraud Or Wrongdoing'

Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp recently went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case, before the jury declared a verdict favouring her ex-husband Depp. Heard earlier appealed for the verdict favouring Depp to be dismissed with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft stating, "Depp proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false." However, it was recently revealed that Court has denied the same stating that there was no evidence of what she was claiming.

Amber Heard’s mistrial claims denied by the Court

According to the documents obtained by Law & Crime Network, it was revealed that Judge Penney Azcarate, who presided over the defamation trial held in Fairfax County Circuit Court, denied Amber Heard’s claims over the verdict and stated that there was no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. The Judge further asserted that the juror never lied on his forms and both sides questioned the jury panel for a full day and informed the Court that the jury panel was acceptable while adding that due process was provided to Heard, unlike her claims.

The Judge further reflected on how Amber Heard’s team should have raised their concern during the seven-week pendency of this trial and added that they had a chance to object to the issue. Azcarate also mentioned that the party cannot wait until receiving an adverse verdict to object, for the first time, on an issue known since the beginning of the trial. Moreover, it was further affirmed that the juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders.

"Defendant does not allege Juror 15's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way. The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” the Judge added.

Variety recently obtained the court documents earlier in which Depp’s attorney claimed that Amber Heard had identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision. It was further mentioned that the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside. Adding to it, it was further requested that the court should reject Heard’s baseless contention.

