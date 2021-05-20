'Judgement At Nuremberg' Cast: Here's A List Of Who Played Who In The Courtroom Drama

Judgement at Nuremberg is an epic courtroom drama film directed by Stanley Karner, which released in 1961. The film starred Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark, Maximilian Schell, Werner Klemperer, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, William Shatner, and Montgomery Clift in the lead and supporting roles. Set in Germany in 1948, the film follows a fictionalized version of the Judges’ Trial of the year 1947, one of the 12 U.S. Nuremberg Military Tribunals conducted before the U.S. military. Read to know more about Judgement at Nuremberg's characters.

Judgement at Nuremberg cast

Spencer Tracy as Dan Haywood

Spencer Tracy played the role of Dan Haywood, who is appointed as the Chief Judge of a three-judge panel of Allied jurists who will hear and decide the case against the defendants. His character is one of the most interesting characters in the film.

Burt Lancaster as Dr Ernst Janning

Burt Lancaster portrayed the character of Dr Ernst Janning, a defendant who committed the atrocities of which he is accused which includes sentencing of innocent people to death. He is also seen as a well-educated and internationally respected jurist and legal scholar.

Maximilian Schell as Hans Rolfe

Maximilian Schell is seen as German defence attorney Hans Rolfe who argues for the defendants were the only ones who did not turn a blind eye to Nazi Regime.

William Shatner as Byers

William is seen essaying the role of US Army Captain Byers who is assigned to assist the American judges hearing the case.

Judy Garland is seen as Irene Hoffman

Irene Hoffman is seen as a woman who is afraid to provide testimony that may bolster the prosecution's case against the judges and actor Judy Garland has done an amazing job with the character she played.

Marlene Dietrich as Frau Bertholt

Marlene Dietrich played the role of a widow, who has been executed by the Allies and is the wife of a German General. The judge of the case befriends Frau Bertholt to understand how the German people could have turned blind eyes and deaf ears to the crimes of the Nazi regime.

