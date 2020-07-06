Judi Dench Says TikTok Videos With Her Grandson 'saved Her Life' In Quarantine

Hollywood actor Judi Dench has been making headlines after her TikTok videos went viral. Dench, who is the recipient of an Academy, a Tony as well as two Golden Globe awards and 10 BAFTA awards, has taken up to making a few TikTok videos while being in the quarantine. The actor revealed that her grandson Sam Williams is the ''mastermind'' behind her videos.

While talking about TikTok, Dench told a news channel that the app has ''saved her life'' in the lockdown. She stated that she does not know anything about TikTok and her grandson Sam is the one who is technically evolved. She said that he is very strict when it comes to making the videos and that she implements all his ideas. Check out Judi Dench's TikTok videos that have gone viral.

Judi Dench’s TikTok videos

In the video, Judi Dench is seen dancing to a popular TikTok tune along with her grandson and her daughter. The video, which was taken outdoors, features Judi Dench standing in the middle, while her grandson stands in the front and her daughter in the very end. Judi Dench wore a casual outfit as she shook a leg alongside her family in the TikTok video.

I love Dame Judi Dench so much, even she is getting in on tiktok dances pic.twitter.com/Ng7jmYeiu3 — Miss Blissett 🎭📚 (@miss_blissett) May 4, 2020

In another video, she is seen making TikTok videos with her grandson, virtually. Like many Hollywood actors, Judi too was in the lockdown. However, to keep her company, her grandson decided to make TikTok video with her virtually. He made two TikTok videos with his grandmother and in both, the ace actor is seen perfecting the moves.

Judi Dench’s grandson is an Ed Sheeran lookalike and tells terrible jokes pic.twitter.com/5pDkSxaXGm — Rachael (@RachaelHasIdeas) April 2, 2020

In another video, the ace actor is seen spoiling her grandson's punchline as he tried to tell her a few jokes. Judy Dench is seen giving answers to her grandson's jokes and spoiling the fun. Judi Dench, being an actor, is quite accustomed to being in the rehearsals for a long stretch of time. She stated that her grandson Sam made her rehearse all the moves and that the moves did not come to her naturally.

Judi Dench stated that during the quarantine she wanted to read Shakespeare’s sonnets and that she hasn’t really achieved her goal yet. She revealed that she has read about nine sonnets of the renowned writer, as compared to the 154 sonnets that he has written. But she also revealed that she has done a little bit of painting, spoken to her friends as well as rehearsed a few TikTok videos with her grandson while being in the quarantine.

