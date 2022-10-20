Judi Dench Unhappy With The Crown, Calls It 'fictionalised Drama'; Demands Disclaimer

With a few days left for the release of the UK show, The Crown season 5, based on late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Hollywood star Judi Dench expressed her unhappiness about the same. The actor called out the Netflix show as 'cruelly unjust’ and the product of 'crude sensationalism' to the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown is a dramatisation of the career and life of the late former Queen of England. The Victoria and Abdul actor felt that the show would blur a fine line between fact and fiction and even urged Netflicto put a disclaimer to tell the audience that it is merely fictional.

Judi Dench unhappy with The Crown series

Judi, in a letter to The Times, wrote how the series would blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism. "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," she wrote in her lengthy letter.

Further, the star stressed that the show would portray Prince Charles plotted to oust his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as monarch during the early 90s. Towards the end, the actor added that she was a "greater believer in artistic freedom” but felt that the show was “fictionalized drama” and didn’t go far enough.

The fourth season of The Crown showed Princess Diana and Prince Charles' troubled relationship. Now, the new season which is slated to release on November 9, will follow the life of the former queen of the United Kingdom. It stars Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth. It also stars Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki in the show.

Meanwhile, the show has been making the headlines lately after it was believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had delayed their docu-series while waiting for the release of the show. However, a Page Six source has reported that despite rumours of postponement, Harry and Meghan's show may premiere in December this year, nearly a month after the new season of The Crown hits the platform.

IMAGE: Instagram/Netflix/AP