Judy Garland's Long-lost 'Wizard Of Oz' Dress Found After Disappearing For Decades

The mystery of one of the iconic blue gingham dresses that was worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz has finally been solved. The iconic dress was recently found after disappearing more than four decades ago. In the 1970s, the dress was gifted to the Catholic University of America and the former head of the drama department, Father Gilbert Hartke. However, it is said that the dress went mysteriously missing just a year after its coming at the Washington, D.C., campus.

Judy Garland's Wizard of Oz dress was found in a trash bag

Recently, Matt Ripa, a lecturer at the American university, recently discovered the old frock inside a trash bag. The lecturer published an article on the official site of the university to reveal that the iconic dress was found in an unlikely spot. She wrote, "I had looked in our archives, storage closets, etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a tall tale (of which many exist for Father Hartke). Our building is in the process of renovations and upgrades, so I was cleaning out my office to prepare".

In an article published on June 20, 2021, Ripa explained, "I noticed on top of the faculty mailboxes a trash bag and asked my co-worker to hand it to me". "On the trashbag was a note for our former chair stating that he had found 'this' in his office and that he must have moved it when he moved out of the chair's office…". He added, "I was curious what was inside and opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress!! I couldn't believe it".

The operations coordinator for the drama department, Matt Ripa, penned that he quickly retrieved gloves so he could examine the dress before bringing it to the archival department at the university. He concluded his article, "Needless to say, I have found many interesting things in the Hartke during my time at CUA, but I think this one takes the cake". The Catholic University's dress will be preserved in 'proper storage in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment'.

1939's release The Wizard of Oz is a musical fantasy drama that is produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film is helmed by Victor Fleming and is the most commercially successful adaptation of L Frank Baum's 1900 children fantasy novel titled The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The Wizard of Oz cast includes Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, and Margaret Hamilton. This musical fantasy drama is also one of the most popular Judy Garland's movies.

IMAGE: THE WIZARD OF OZ MOVIE INSTAGRAM

