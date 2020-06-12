When Leonardo DiCaprio's Co-star Julia Butters Shared Her Experience Of Working With Him

Julia Butters is a child actor who featured in Leonardo Dicaprio's comedy-drama flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She arrives about halfway through the movie as one of Rick Dalton's (DiCaprio) young co-stars. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Julia Butters shared her experience of working with Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on to know more.

Julia Butters on sharing the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio -

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Julia Butters played Rick Dalton's youngest co-star in the film. In an interview with Esquire, she revealed that Leonardo was very protective of her. Butters shared that when other cast used to swear, Leonardo DiCaprio used to shush them. He also comforted Julia and her mother by talking to the guys about not swearing in front of Julia.

In the same interview, Julia Butters also talked about her audition for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She said it was amazing and she had fun doing them. The American Housewife actor shared that Quentin Tarantino called her in a glass room where he told her about the role before they recited the lines. While the director was telling Julia about what he wrote about the character, it was then that Julia Butters came to know who Quentin Tarantino was, before that she did not know who he was.

Further talking about how she was discovered by Quentin Tarantino, she shared that while he was writing the script, Julia's American Housewife, was on. It was where he saw her reciting a monologue, which was a scary story that Julia was telling her other classmates in the episode. So he started watching her and thought he would have her audition for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Penned and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a comedy-drama film. The film features a huge star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in the leads. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a film set in 1969 Los Angeles and it portrays an actor and his stunt double as they navigate the changing film industry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer -

