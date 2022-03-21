Julia Fox Backtracks After Terming Kanye West As 'harmless': 'I Have A Life And A Son'

Julia Fox who had dated rapper and Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West for a very short span had recently termed West as 'harmless'. This came after a TMZ reporter asked the Uncut Gems star if she thought Kardashian and Davidson “should be worried” about their safety amid West’s online behaviour. Terming him harmless, Fox said, "I just think that’s his artistic creative expression." Adding to it, she continued saying, "I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Julia Fox backtracks her comments suggesting Kanye West 'harmless'

Backtracking on her previous comments in a recently-deleted Instagram post about the rapper, she said that she had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of the video. In the post, Julia Fox had claimed that she was seemingly unaware of West’s latest Instagram antics in which he made a racial slur at Trevor Noah after which he was banned from Instagram. In a recent interview with TMZ, the actor said, "Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!"

Providing clarification on her comments suggesting that Kanye wouldn't hurt a fly, Julia Fox asserted that she thought that the question was about the music video, adding, "Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not". She even asked the reporters to stop asking about all this.

Instagram suspends Kanye West's account

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Instagram recently suspended Kanye West's account after the rapper posted a controversial slur targeting Trevor Noah by replacing the lyrics to the song Kumbaya. In response to that, The Daily Show host stated how the rapper's behaviour broke his heart. Soon after, the post was deleted from Instagram.

More on Kim and Kanye's divorce

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian had removed 'West' from her social media handles after a Los Angeles Court declared her officially a single woman. During the hearing, she accepted that 'problems, disputes and differences' caused a breakdown of her marriage to Kanye, which took place in 2014. The judge also asked her if the ex-couple's four kids, aged 2, 4, 6, 8 were 'doing OK' and she nodded.

Image: Instagram/@newslibre/juliafox