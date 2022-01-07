Julia Fox Confirms Relationship With Kanye West, Shares 'loved-up' Pics From 2nd Date; See

Hollywood actor Julia Fox has recently confirmed her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West by unveiling a bunch of steamy intimate pictures from their lavish second date. According to People magazine, the actor, on Thursday, opened up with fans about her budding romance by sharing steamy photos that were published in an interview with a magazine.

Julia Fox on her budding romance with Kanye West

In her interview, the 31-year-old actor wrote, "It was every girl's dream come true." She recalled their second date that included a hotel suite full of clothes. The pictures shared by The Uncut Gems star also includes a few pictures of the couple intimately embracing and kissing on the floor of a dressing room.

Giving a recap of her romance with the rapper, Fox shared, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

She shared that she was impressed with Ye's punctuality, before opening up about their lavish second date. After watching the play, the couple headed for dinner at Carbone. The actor added "which is one of my favourite restaurants. Obviously." Ye also directed "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the restaurant.

As per People magazine, Fox told the outlet that the whole restaurant loved it and cheered them on while it was 'happening.' For the shoot, in the pictures, Fox can be seen wearing Miaou's thong pants with a tight Balenciaga turtleneck and coat, also by the West-favoured label.

The actor recalled the 'surprise' that Kanye had planned for their date night.

She said, "I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

Explaining their chemistry with hopes for their future, Fox, during the interview, said that everything with them has been so 'organic.' She said she does not know where things are 'headed' but if 'this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride.'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have decided to part ways and the duo have filed for divorce. Kim Kardashian has appealed to the court to accelerate the divorce process. Kanye West, who has made several public pleas for Kim to return, has decided to go on with his life. Kardashian too seems to have moved on with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson.

Image: AP