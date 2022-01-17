Julia Fox In Talks To Star As Debi Mazar In Upcoming Madonna Biopic: Report

Actor Julia Fox may soon be cast for an important role in Madonna's upcoming biopic. After Madonna took to Instagram and shared a post indicating that she 'went to dinner with Julia (Fox) to talk about my movie', Entertainment Weekly has learnt that the actor is being considered to play the role of actor Debi Mazar, who is the singer's longtime friend.

The same week, Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather were also spotted in the pictures shared by Madonna from her meeting with Julia Fox.

Who is Debi Mazar, Madonna's longtime friend?

Debi Mazar, who is best known for her performances in the film, Goodfellas, and the series titled, Younger and Entourage, has a decades-long relationship with the iconic singer. The duo reportedly met in an elevator while Mazar worked as an operator at New York City's Danceteria nightclub in the 1980s. Mazar featured in several of Madonna's music videos, including True Blue and Music.

Earlier, according to the news agency, ANI, Mazar had told EW of meeting Madonna for the first time. She said, "We got on the dance floor and tore it up. We exchanged phone numbers and that was it. We became friends."

More about Madonna's biopic

Madonna has been working on bringing her life story to the big screen for several years now, with Universal Pictures and Amy Pascal producing the title with Madonna in the director's chair.

The singer initially began writing the script with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Diablo Cody, whom EW earlier confirmed finished a full draft of the script before moving on to other projects. Erin Wilson reportedly has stepped in after Cody left. Most of the film, Madonna revealed, is in the past. It will follow her "struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man's world as a woman, and really just the journey", which she described as a "happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly" tale of the making of an icon.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Julia Fox has been making headlines for her relationship with rapper Kanye West. The duo has been dating while the latter is dealing with his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kanye share four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

(Image: @juliafox/Instagram)