Julia Fox On People Saying She's Dating Kanye West Only For Money: 'Couldn't Care Less'

Julia Fox and Kanye West are making headlines with their recent relationship, having been spotted together on various date nights, celebrating New Year's together, among other things. Fox recently reacted to stories surrounding her new 'Grammy award winning' boyfriend and also hit back at claims of her dating Kanye for 'money and attention.'

In a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia quipped that her dating stint with Kanye has put a sudden spotlight on her life, with people claiming she's only in it for the' fame.'

"People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.'" she stated. Julia then went on to address these people with a witty remark.

As per Page Six, the 31-year-old model and actor stated, "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real." She then cited the importance of creating art and "putting things into the world." The actor stated "Watch my movie, read my book," noting that these things are 'more thrilling' to her now than people's immense scrutiny. "I couldn't care less," she added.

She also spilt beans on the recent dinner she attended with West and other notable personalities including Madonna, Antonio Brown among others. She explained that the dinner was initially planned for her and Madonna, but others ended up crashing the party.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Fox also gushed about one of her date nights with Kanye and said, "For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in my life."

Despite having a gala time with Fox, Kanye seems to have not gotten over his ex and the mother of his children Kim Kardashian. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kanye intends to get back with Kim and is willing to make appropriate changes for the same. Their divorce was filed last year, with both Kanye and Kardashian citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of their separation.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JULIAFOX/ AP)