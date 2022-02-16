Julia Fox Reveals Relationship With Kanye West Was Difficult; 'Going With Flow Was Hectic'

American rapper Kanye West is currently indulged in winning his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back. The rapper posted his statements in all caps on Instagram through various posts in a span of two days. While he has now deleted them all, his relationship with Julia Fox, which went for a little over one month, has also come to an end.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Julia Fox and Kanye West reportedly ended their relationship. The 32-year-old model also deleted all her posts with Kanye West and recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper and mentioned how it was difficult.

During a recent chat with E! News, Julia Fox revealed her relationship with Kanye West was difficult. The model said, "When I'm with Ye," and further trailed towards saying, "But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult."

She then continued and revealed how going with the flow was also very hectic when she was with Kanye 'Ye' West. She mentioned how their relationship was filled with last-minute decisions.

She said, "It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Julia Fox further shed light on the fame that came with her relationship with Kanye West. The actor revealed everything was much more serious and she could never operate at the level Kanye did. She also mentioned she never wanted to be "super-megafamous" as it came out to be life-ender for many celebrities.

"I've never been operating at the level that Ye is." "I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically," Fox added.

Kanye West's huge Valentine's gesture for Kim Kardashian

Soon after his break-up with Julia Fox, Kanye West made a big gesture to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The wrapper sent a truck filled with red flowers to Kim Kardashian's home. The truck had "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" written on its sides. Kim Kardashian did not react to the same.

Image: AP