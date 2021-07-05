Julia Roberts Celebrates 19 Years Of Marriage With Daniel Moder; 'just Getting Started'

Hollywood actress Julia Robert's recently celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Moder on July 4th. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a rare photo with her husband. The couple tied the knot back in 2002 after meeting on the sets of The Mexican in which Moder was the cinematographer.

Julia Roberts celebrates 19 years of marriage

Julia Roberts shared a photo with her hubby Daniel Moder as she cuddled with him. As she shared the photo, she wrote that they were just getting started. Her caption read "19 years, Just getting started! #conwings." The couple first met on the sets of Julia's movie The Mexican, at the time Daniel was still married. They share three kids, 16-year-old twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, and son Henry Daniel, 14.

Friends and fans wish Julia Roberts' Instagram post

Friends and fans reacted to Julia Roberts' Instagram post and wished the actress on her anniversary. Tom Hank's wife Rita Wilson wished the actress and wrote "Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!." One fan wrote "Awww! Happy anniversary!! Sending lots of love". While most of the fans congratulated the actress on completing 19 years with her husband.

Julia Roberts informs that she is fully vaccinated

Julia Roberts took to her Instagram and informed her that she had been completely vaccinated. The actress shared a photo of her selfie in a blue hoodie. She also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, her caption read "Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go,go! #weareinthistogether."

On the work front, Julia Robert's last movie was the family drama Wonder based on the 2012 novel of the same name by R. J. Palacio. Julia Roberts played the role of a mother whose son has Treacher Collins syndrome which results in a deformed face. The movie also featured Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Noah Jupe, Izabela Vidovic, Mandy Patinkin, and Daveed Diggs. In 2019, she was seen in the psychological thriller television series Homecoming in which she also served as executive producer. The actress reprised her role in season 2 of the show which was aired in 2020.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.