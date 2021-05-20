Julia Roberts 'grateful Beyond Measure' As She Gets 'fully Vaccinated' Against COVID-19

Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts recently revealed that she is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Erin Brockovich star took to her Instagram handle to urge netizens to get their shots of the Coronavirus vaccine too to safeguard themselves from falling prey to the deadly virus. Soon after her latest Instagram post surfaced on the internet, her Hollywood peer Rita Wilson welcomed her to the "Vaccine Club".

Julia Roberts is "fully vaccinated" and "grateful beyond measure"

The United States of America has been pacing up its vaccination drives as President Joe Biden has reportedly set a goal of making sure 70% of Americans get at least their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, 2021, i.e. Independence Day. Meanwhile, a lot of Hollywood celebrities have been determined to get both the shots of the vaccine as soon as possible and have been sharing updates about getting their jabs of the vaccine on social media. Now, joining the bandwagon of "fully vaccinated" celebrities is the Pretty Woman actor, Julia Roberts.

On May 19, Julia took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself to share the news of being fully vaccinated with fans. In the picture shared by her, she could be seen flashing her beaming smile at the camera in a dark-blue sweater with a hoodie on, rounded off with a classic pair of sunglasses. Along with posting the photograph on Instagram, she wrote, "Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure.

The 53-year-old also added, "If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go, go! #weareinthistogether". Soon after her post surfaced on the internet, her celebrity pal Rita Wilson slid into its comment section to share her reaction. The Love Is Love Is Love star wrote, "Welcome to the Vaccine Club".

Meanwhile, after Julia Roberts' movies Wonder (2017) and Ben Is Back (2018), the American actor hasn't starred in any film in the past two-and-a-half years. Her last small-screen appearance was also back in 2018, in Amazon Prime Video's Homecoming series. Julia will next be seen sharing the screen space with George Clooney in their upcoming film, Ticket To Paradise.

