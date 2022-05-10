Julia Roberts To Honour Rising Star As Trophee Chopard Godmother 2022 At Cannes

Ahead of the highly-awaited Cannes Film Festival, a delightful piece of news recently dropped online revealing that the Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts will be the Trophee Chopard Godmother at the ceremony. She will be following Godmother Jessica Chastain, who presented the award to Jessie Buckley and Kingsley Ben-Adir at Cannes 2021.

There have been many other artists who previously presented the award, including Zhang Ziyi, Cate Blanchett, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, and Helen Mirren among others.

According to Variety, it was revealed that Julia Roberts will be the Trophee Chopard Godmother at Cannes Film Festival 2022 who will be presenting the award to both male and female actors on the rise. Co-president and artistic director of Chopard Caroline Scheufele expressed her delight in having Julia Roberts on board and stated how she represented a film legend. Scheufele further mentioned that Roberts' energy and talent made an indelible imprint on successive generations and added how it was an honour that she agreed to symbolically impart the experience of her rich career to the two winners of the 2022 Trophée Chopard.

The much-awaited 75th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 17th to 28 May 2022 and will premiere some of the highly anticipated upcoming films. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Cannes Film Festival has declined press accreditation requests from Russian journalists and publications that do not oppose the ongoing war in Ukraine. Cannes earlier condemned the Russian invasion of the country and has been open about its stance on the matter.

