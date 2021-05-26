Julianna Margulies Says Not Hooking Up With ER Co-star George Clooney Was 'best Decision'

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney captivated the audience with their chemistry in the NBC drama series ER. The duo played lovers on the classic TV and fans of the show often shipped the couple in real life but they never got together. Both actors during the run of the show admitted having a crush on each other. Recently, Julianna Margulies revealed that she was glad that she and her co-star George Clooney never hooked up.

Julianna Margulies says not hooking up with George was the 'best decision ever'

Julianna Margulies recently made an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for Monday’s episode. During the podcast, The Good Wife actress elaborated on past remarks about her and Clooney’s mutual crush on each other during their time on ER. Margulies said nothing ever happened between the two and the duo, who is dear friends to this day, is wholly pleased with that outcome. The actress said that the duo always joked and thanked God that nothing ever happened because now they are good friends and can remain friends for the rest of their lives.

Margulies went on to marry attorney Keith Lieberthal in 2007 and they have a son together. George Clooney tied the knot with human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, the couple had twins in the year 2017.

On the work front, Julianna was last seen in the drama Billions as a guest star. The actress first achieved widespread recognition for her role as Carol Hathaway on NBC's long-running medical drama series ER for which the actress received a Primetime Emmy Award. She further gained recognition for her role in the political drama television The Good Wife as Alicia Florrick, the wife of the Cook County State's Attorney, who returns to her career in law after the events of a public sex and political corruption scandal concerning her husband becomes public. For her performance in the show, the actress garnered critical acclaim, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award, and a Television Critics Association Award. In 2020, it was announced that Margulies will join the second season of The Morning Show as Laura Peterson. The show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead role.

IMAGE: JULIANNA MARGULIES INSTAGRAM

