Julianne Hough And Ben Barnes Spark Dating Rumours With Ice Cream Outing

Dancing With the Stars former dancer Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes reignite romance and dating rumours on Thursday when they were spotted out together in enjoying some scoops of ice cream. Julianne filed for divorce in November 2020 with former player Brooks Laich who she was married for three years. Ben Barnes is a British best known for his role as Logan in HBO's Westworld and Billy Russo in Netflix's The Punisher. Julianne and Ben were spotted out two months after Hough's divorce filing. The actors were in all smiles and seemed to be enjoying each others company as they strolled before sundown in the city of Los Angeles.

Are Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Dating?

According to E! News, Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes were spotted in an ice cream outing at & Straw in on Thursday, January 28. An eyewitness told E! News the two ordered their cones outside and jokingly debated over who would pay for the scoops, with Barnes later paying for both. After leaving the shop, they walked back to their in the parking lot laughing and smiling along the way. The celebrities were spotted sporting activewear giving out casual vibes. Hough donned a black, top and leggings for the outing and accessorized her look with matching sneakers and a bun. Meanwhile, Barnes sported a grey, dark leggings, and. They also both wore masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. See the picture below;

Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Reignite Romance Rumors With Ice Cream Outing https://t.co/fRENHgfpDe — E! News (@enews) January 29, 2021

The witness also mentioned that Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes seemed "very friendly" and "very flirty" during the ice cream run and also tasted each other's ice cream scoops. Another source told E! News that Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes "have been friends for eight years" and that "there's nothing more to it." This is not the first time the duo have been spotted together. They were last clicked together in April 2020 before announcing Hough's separation with ex-beau in May.

Julianne Hough had joined the NBC competition series America's Got Talent in February 2019. However, she was announced to be exiting in November after the one season. Here are some pictures of 'The Dancing with the Stars'.

