Julianne Hough Says "2021 Is Definitely Looking Up" Three Weeks After Filing For Divorce

Julianne Hough took to Instagram to post a gratitude-filled post to thank her followers who joined her for her live class. The dancer in the post expressed how happy she felt and mentioned that she feels really positive about the year 2021. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich recently filed for divorce and the dancer seems to be doing good post that. Her fans were all praise for Julianne’s positivity and applauded her in the comments section.

Also Read | Julianne Hough Ends Rumours Of Marital Clashes With Brooks Laich, Files For Divorce

Julianne Hough says "2021 is definitely looking up"

Also Read | Julianne Hough On Balancing Life Post "high-profile" Relationship End With Ryan Seacrest

Sharing a glorious and blissful sun kissed image on Instagram, Julianne Hough in her caption began by writing that she is grateful for everyone who showed up at her live class. She thanked them for the incredible community support that she has received and thus was humbled by the huge turn up of people who attended her morning class. She continued to thank the people who attended the class by saying that they helped her celebrate gratitude, hope and love. She then said that this is all just the beginning and that she looks up to 2021.

Also Read | What Time Is Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2020? See How To Watch Broadcast Of Parade

She then proceeded to urge her fans to keep an eye out for more of her Instagram live sessions and thus promoted her content. According to a popular US magazine, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich filed for divorce a month ago. The two had broken up five months back and soon Julianne Hough filed for divorce following their fallout. The news portal mentioned that the couple in a joint statement mentioned that they have made their decision carefully and it is their mutual decision to separate. They further asked their fans to respect their privacy in this difficult time of separation. Both Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich in their statements mentioned that they shared a bunch of love and abundance with each other and that they will continue to do so with their hearts at the right place, according to the news portal. A source from the same news portal mentioned that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had different viewpoints on several aspects and thus they argued a lot. However, fans of Julianne Hough were delighted to see her positivity filled message and encouraged her to carry on with her blissful attitude.

Also Read | Who Are 'The Snow Owls' On The Masked Singer? Know About The Contestant Duo From The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.