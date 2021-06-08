Julianne Moore Calls Her Series' 'Lisey's Story' A 'metaphor' For What 'marriage Means'

American author-actor Julianne Moore is currently basking in the success of her latest web series Lisey's Story. Interestingly, amid all the positive response the series has bagged, Julianne shared her thoughts on the story of the horror series while asserting that the Apple TV+ adaptation is a metaphor for what marriage means. On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, the actor said she jumped at the chance to star as a widow reeling from the loss of her successful novelist husband and slipping into a dark world while she tries to sort through his things.

Julianne Moore draws a parallel between marriage and Lisey's Story

As the podcast progressed, the 60-year-old actor told that she loved the unique approach to a Hollywood love story. Talking about the series, she said it is a story about a relationship - "a long and successful marriage between a couple". She added that the plot of the series is "rare in entertainment". Sharing her thoughts on marriage, she told that it can be "long and complicated" and eventful, but, in this institution, two people hold each other's secrets. She concluded by saying that this how a marriage looks like.

As the conversation moved ahead, Julianne Moore talked about the four different timelines the series covered. On the other hand, accepting that she's "not a big slasher fan", but loved the opportunity to take on psychological horror with King, "the master of the genre". Clive Owen played Moore's on-screen husband, but in real life, she has been married to director Bart Freundlich for 17 years.

Moore revealed that Bart gave the series his stamp of approval. And, in fact, he saw the first episode with her and thought it was absolutely beautiful. However, she further shared that their kids together, Liv and Caleb, haven't weighed in. Concluding her take, Moore said that she has never encouraged her kids to watch anything that she has done as she "always feel like" that the kids aren't interested in their parents' work. King Stephen's adaptation is streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes are released on Fridays.

IMAGE: JULIANNE MOORE IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.