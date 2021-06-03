Julianne Moore Reveals The One Thing She Ditched During COVID-19 Pandemic

Oscar-winning actor Julianne Moore is all set to go back to normal life after COVID-19. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how she has been living her life in the pandemic and also shared about the one thing that she gave up. Read further to know more.

Julianne Moore talks about one thing that she has given up

In a recent interview with Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Julianne Moore revealed that she has ditched her heels during the pandemic. This statement garnered applause from the audience and it was followed by guest host Ali Wentworth agreeing to it and saying that she's like a "colt learning to walk" on heels. Julianne was spotted wearing loafers as she sat down for the interview.

Other than this, the actor has found ways to stay happy during difficult times. She has made this year more bearable by adopting a puppy. Earlier in November, Julianne and her husband Bart Freundlich adopted a lab mix named Cherry. The couple, later on, named it Hope.

At that time, she had taken to her Instagram account to talk about how she applied to an NGO so that she can adopt a dog. She wrote, "This is Hope. The previous week I had applied to adopt a dog from @gimmeshelteranimalrescue and when Michelle called last Friday and said our application had been accepted she said that she noticed in our paperwork that we had owned a #labmix named Cherry."

Further, she talked about how she lost a puppy one and a half year ago and she finally felt ready to adopt. She wrote, "We lost her a year and a half ago, and finally felt ready to adopt another dog (although I thought we would adopt an older dog, not a puppy) and Michelle told me there just happened to be a 12-week old #labmix named Cherry being fostered about 15 minutes from our house. We were late to our visit on Saturday morning because we were glued to the TV and felt elated when we drove to her foster home. @hlefcourt and her family were amazing - this puppy was so well cared for and loved, especially by 2 little girls. The puppy was gentle and friendly and named CHERRY so we felt it was MEANT TO BE. We took her home and renamed her Hope because it was such a hopeful day. We are so grateful to everyone who brought her to us - I love this organization, if you are looking for a special dog please know how much they care about their rescues. We are lucky to have our Hope." Check out the post.

On the work front, Julianne Moore's new series Lisey's Story, a thriller based on Stephen King's book will be releasing on Friday, June 4. Other than that, she will be a part of the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen alongside Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever.

IMAGE: Julianne Moore's Instagram

