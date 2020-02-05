Julianne Moore Stole The Spotlight With Her Performance In These Films; See List

Julianne Moore is considered to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood. She is not only an actor but a children’s author as well. Over the years, Julianne Moore has received several accolades. So if you are a fan of Julianne Moore, these movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Julianne Moore movies you need to watch:

1. Still Alice

Still Alice is considered to be one of Julianne Moore’s finest performances. This movie was based on Lisa Genova’s novel best-selling novel of the same name. Julianne Moore played the role of a linguistics professor who gets diagnosed with familial Alzheimer’s disease shortly after her 50th birthday. This independent film won several awards and accolades that year. Julianne Moore also went on to win the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in the film.

Also read | These Marlon Brando Movies Should Definitely Be A Part Of Your Watch List

2. Boogie Nights

Julianne Moore’s filmography has a shining star in the form of this film titled Boogie Nights. This movie that was based on the ‘Golden Age of Porn’ went on to win immense critical acclaim. Julianne Moore played the role of a porn star named Amber Waves in the film. Amber is fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband and has been determined to be an unfit mother by the court due to her involvement in the porn industry and drug addiction. Julianne Moore went on to receive an Oscar nomination for her performance as Amber Waves in Boogie Nights.

3.Children of Men

Children of Men is a story based on the novel of P.D. James titled The Children of Men. Julianne Moore won immense critical acclaim for her performance in the film. This Alfonso Cuaron-directed film won several accolades. It went on to win BAFTAs for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. It was also nominated for three Academy Awards that year.

Also read | These David Fincher Films Should Be Part Of Every Movie Lover's Watchlist

4. Hannibal

Another shining star in Julianne Moore’s filmography is Hannibal. Hannibal is the sequel of the psychological horror film The Silence of the Lambs. Julianne Moore took over the role of Jodie Foster as Agent Clarice Starling. Anthony Hopkins reprised his role as the serial killer Hannibal Lecter. The film received mixed reviews but still went on to break several box-office records. Julianne Moore’s performance received critical acclaim and was also loved by the audience.

Also read | These Mira Nair Directed Movies Should Definitely Be Part Of Your Watch List

Also read | Morgan Freeman Floored The Audience With His Performance In These Films; See List

Image Courtesy: Julianne Moore Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.