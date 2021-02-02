Julie Chrisley Opens Up About Racial Discrimination Faced By Her Biracial Granddaughter

Chrisley Knows Best's Julie Chrisley, in a recent interview with Today, has opened up about the racial discrimination her biracial granddaughter Chloe has faced. The reality TV star Julie Chrisley revealed that her granddaughter Chloe has been experiencing discrimination due to her colour even when she is just 8-years-old. Even though her granddaughter isn't aware of the comments that are shared on her grandmother's portal, Julie mentioned about an incident when she saw Chloe in tears after she came home.

Julie Christley's granddaughter Chloe faced racism?

Julie recalled an incident when Chloe came home from school and was crying. Chloe, who is raised by Julie and Todd, then told her that her friends were not letting her play as a unicorn because unicorns are white, and she is black. Chloe was sad about why God had made her that way. Julie, however, consoled the 8-year-old saying that God has made her exactly the way she was supposed to be. She then told the kid that she can be anything she wants.

Chrisley clearly stated that the netizens on social media leave disparaging remarks about Chloe and that is not acceptable to her. Julie stated how people would say that "she doesn't fit in your family" and similar hate comments. Julie has warned all her haters to not target her granddaughter, else she would call out every person who shares a hate comment about Chloe. Julie Chrisley is best known for her reality TV shows called Chrisley Knows Best. The show is about a wealthy real estate tycoon named Todd Chrisley and his family. The show's 8th season had premiered in July 2020.

Who is Chloe Chrisley's mom?

The Nashville TV personality, Chloe Chrisley and her husband, Todd Chrisley have been raising Chloe as an infant as Todd's son Kyle struggles with substance abuse. As reported on Today, Chloe does not have any relationship with her biological mother. The couple Julie and Todd share three children—Chase, Savannah and Grayson, while Todd is also a father to Kyle and Lindsie from his previous marriage. Chrisley Knows Best airs every Thursday on the USA Network. The show streams on Peacock OTT platform.

