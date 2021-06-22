Julie Delpy Reveals She Turned Down Fourth 'Before' Film Due To Retirement Considerations

American-French actor Julie Delpy has starred in the Before Trilogy since its first instalment in 1995. Each film came out in the intervals of nine years. Ethan Hawke had earlier talked about the fourth instalment of the series in an interview. However, the fourth film in the series only made it to the discussions. Julie Delpy has recently revealed the reason behind turning down the fourth Before movie.

Julie Delpy reveals the reason behind turning down the fourth Before movie

During a chat with Télérama, Julie Delpy revealed the reason behind turning down the fourth Before movie was her consideration of retirement. However, the actor did not retire from the industry but rather went on making films and enjoying her art of storytelling. The 51-year-old opened up about her struggles in the industry for finding funds for her upcoming movie, The Dazzling Display Of Splendor. In the interview, Julie revealed she has a screenplay about the pioneers of Hollywood. She claimed the story is one of her best works, yet, she has been finding it difficult to get it funded. Julie further revealed that Emilia Clarke is currently associated with the project. Showing her disappointment, Julie further said that she has so many stories that would never reach anywhere near filming.

Julie claimed her disappointment in the industry led to her turning down the fourth film of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy. Further in the interview, Julie revealed how she struggled in producing her film My Zoe. The struggle made her think about her retirement, due to which she refused to star in the fourth instalment.

Details about Before trilogy

Richard Linklater's Before trilogy began in the year 1995. The first film in the trilogy was Before Sunrise. The film gained much popularity worldwide, which led Linklater to bring two more sequels, Before Sunset and Before Midnight. The trilogy cast Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in the lead roles of Jesse Wallace and Celine. Apart from the trilogy, Julie Delpy's movies also include 2 Days In Paris, Lolo, The Countess, An American Warewolf In Paris, and 2 Days In New York.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BEFORE MIDNIGHT TRAILER

