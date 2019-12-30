'Jumanji: The Next Level' Has Steady Run At Box Office In India

The Dwayne Johnson-starrer film Jumanji: The Next Level has been making a mark at the Indian box office. The film has surpassed its predecessor Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle which stood at ₹51 crores approximately. The movie has also surpassed the lifetime collection of The Amazing Spiderman 2 which had a lifetime collection of ₹52 crores approximately.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

Jumanji BO collections

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Says Jumanji Is Very Close To His Heart, Shares Heartwarming Post; See Pic

The film is having a steady run at the Indian box office currently and has managed to salvage a total of an estimated ₹52.40 crores. The film has had an outstanding run at the Box office despite facing competition from Bollywood new releases. The family entertainer has collected ₹4 crores approximately in its third week.

Friday – 1 crore

Saturday – 1.40 crores

Sunday – 1.70 crores

Total: 52.40 crores

Also Read | Jumanji: The Next Level Fares Well At Its First Week Box Office Collection

Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where the 2017 film left off. However, with a few changes overall. The twist lies where the grandfather played by Danny DeVito of one of the game’s original players and his old-time buddy Danny Glover get transported into the game, too. The film features an ensemble cast including Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast.

Also Read | Jumanji: The Next Level Performs Better Than Mardaani 2 At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.