Jungle Cruise' Actors Emily Blunt, The Rock Share 'secrets' To Their Happy Marriage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's 11-year marriage is one Hollywood romance that has withstood the test of time. The actors married in July 2010 and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary recently. Since tying the knot, they've welcomed two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5. Blunt, 38, recently disclosed the secret to their long-lasting marriage to E! News' "Daily Pop" podcast.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on their successful marriages

Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, Blunt's ‘Jungle Cruise' co-star, revealed the secret to his successful marriage to long-time partner Lauren Hashian. "Whenever there is a disagreement, we attempt to get to the other side of it as soon as possible," he stated. "I generally finish up saying something like, 'I'm sorry for what I just said,'" he added.

The actor also talked about how being in quarantine with Hashian, with whom he has two children, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3, enhanced their relationship. "What I discovered in watching Lauren was her tremendous ability to manage kids and life while also being a working parent and managing a household," the 49-year-old actor exclaimed. "It's incredible," he added.

The two co-star in "Jungle Cruise," which will see Blunt's Dr. Lily Houghton recruit explorer Frank Wolff (Johnson) to assist her track down a tree with unparalleled healing powers. Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti also star in the film, which is based on a popular Disneyland attraction. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, "Jungle Cruise" was one of many films to have its release date pushed back, and will now be released on Friday, July 30 in cinemas on Disney+ for an additional cost.

More on Emily Blunt's projects

Blunt is one of the most well-known British actors in Hollywood, having appeared in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Royal Family, Gideon's Daughter, and A Quiet Place. She made a comeback in the genre with her husband John Krasinski's action-thriller film A Quiet Place, after taking a hiatus from serious films. The film was a commercial and critical success, with the cast garnering praise for their work.

She then starred in the musical fantasy film Mary Poppins Returns, for which she received numerous awards. In the sequel to A Quiet Place, dubbed A Quiet Place 2, she reprised her role. The film was released in 2020 and starred Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Emily Blunt, and Noah Jupe, among others. Blunt is slated to star in the adventure-action film Jungle Cruise, which is set to hit theatres on July 28.

Picture Credit: EmilyBlunt_Official/LaurenHashianOfficial-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.