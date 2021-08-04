'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson Posts Video Clip On IG As Movie Scores Big At Box Office

Dwayne Johnson, who has been garnering tons of love and appreciation for his latest movie, Jungle Cruise, recently dropped in a thrilling piece of announcement and left his fans delighted. He even shared a piece of a video depicting how much the audience was loving his Disney movie.

Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise gets a big weekend opening

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which it was being announced that his movie was receiving surprisingly amazing reviews from the audience. It was further mentioned how the actor even surprised his fans at Disneyland and added how he arrived in his Tequila food truck and offered it to people for free.

In the caption, he stated,” It’s never too early for @teremana tequila @chloemelas Cheers to a big JUNGLE CRUISE opening weekend. Cheers to an amazing 93% Audience Score. Cheers to decadence on wheels known as The Mana Mobile. And cheers to my #1 boss - the audience, the consumers, the people, who make this whole thing happen. Tequila is on the way ladies!!! @robinmeade @chloemelas #JungleCruise Playing in theatres now worldwide and in your living rooms on @disneyplus.”.

Several fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and expressed their amazement at the news by dropping in heart-eyed emojis in the comments. One of the fans also stated how the actor inspired them to keep pushing while another one stated how ‘cool’ it was. Some of them also poured in hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how it was a fiery piece of news. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s latest Instagram post.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt essayed the lead roles of Frank Wolff and Dr Lily Houghton respectively, while other popular cast members of the film include Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato, Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington, Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam, etc. The movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, had to face a couple of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was finally released on July 30, 2021. It has grossed over $66 Million worldwide and around $30 million from the Disney+ premiere in its opening weekend.



