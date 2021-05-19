'Jungle Cruise' Poster To Feature On The Cover Of Upcoming D23 Magazine Summer Issue

Disney's upcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise will grace the cover of D23 magazine's summer 2021 issue. The upcoming magazine issue celebrates 50 years of Lucasfilm. Each issue will also come with a poster artwork from every film that the studio has made in the past five decades. The poster is designed exclusively for D23 magazine.

According to D23, the Jungle Cruise poster will feature a wrap-around cover for the magazine. The poster sports shades of green, yellow and gold, suiting the theme of a jungle. The Jungle Cruise cast members Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt feature on the poster. It also shows a still of the cast in a river raft, on their way to their expedition. The wrap-around cover is a collage of a treasure map, elements like a leopard sitting on a branch, a few ancient structures, etc.

The magazine also sports an exclusive sneak peek into the Jungle Cruise creation at Disneyland and other attractions that are in store for the upcoming year. The D23 magazine issue is exclusively available to the D23 Gold Members. The magazine will also feature an interview with Tom Hiddleston who will be seen portraying the titular role in the upcoming series Loki. It also features news about the upcoming releases and announcements about a new Pixar film, the animated series Monsters at Work and a special look at the costume design for Cruella starring Emma Stone in the titular role.

What is the Jungle Cruise plot?

Jungle Cruise is set in the 20th Century. Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank, a riverboat captain who takes Dr Lilly and her brother Jake Whitehall on their expedition. Emily Blunt will be seen as a scientist named Dr Lilly Houghton, who is on a mission to find the Tree of Life. It is believed to possess magical healing powers. During their expedition, the trio must encounter dangerous wild animals and obstacles, and at the same time competing against a German expedition crew. The additional Jungle Cruise cast includes Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim who plays the antagonist in the film. Jungle Cruise is slated to release on Jul 30, 2021, on Disney+ as well as in theatres in the US.

(Image: D23's Instagram)

