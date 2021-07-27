'Jungle Cruise' Premiere Day: 'A Peek Backstage' With Emily Blunt And Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has been actively sharing glimpses of the events around his much-anticipated movie, Jungle Cruise and recently as the fans enjoyed the premiere day of the movie, he dropped in a glimpse of the backstage. He even depicted how he took his co-star from the movie, Emily Blunt to her first-ever ride to Jungle Cruise along with a video depicting how excited she was.

Jungle Cruise premiere day BTS

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself in which he was seen alongside Emily Blunt at the premiere day of their upcoming movie, Jungle Cruise. In the video, he depicted how he took Emily on her first-ever ride in the Jungle Cruise and even gave glimpses of how they both enjoyed the entire ride. The video also showcased behind the scene glimpses of how they autographed t-shirts of their fans and took selfies with them. They even thanked their fans for being there and hoped that they would like their movie.

In the caption, he wrote, “A peek backstage with Emily & I for our JUNGLE CRUISE premiere day. After 3 years in the making, it was with butterflies, with mana and with so much love and gratitude for every soul in the theatre that came to celebrate this special moment with us - our official worldwide JUNGLE CRUISE premiere.” While sharing his experience with the fans at the premiere, he added, “ It was an incredible experience to share safely alongside the fans, the press and best of all the REAL Disneyland Jungle Cruise skippers right there under the stars at Disneyland. And very cool to take Emily on her first-ever ride of JUNGLE CRUISE. This one’s for you, Walt…we hope our film makes your spirit proud!”

Several fans took to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how much they loved it while others expressed their excitement by showering fire emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram video.

Jungle Cruise cast

Apart from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead essaying the roles of Frank Wolff and Dr Lily Houghton respectively, other popular cast members of the film include Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato, Andy Nyman as Sir James Hobbs-Coddington, Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam, etc. The movie has been slated to release on July 30, 2021, in the US along with Disney+.

IMAGE: AP

