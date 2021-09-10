Jungle Cruise To Release In India, Nolan Set For Next Film | Hollywood Recap For Sept 9

After 'Shang Chi', Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt Starrer 'Jungle Cruise' To Release In India

The Indian film industry has been seeking to bounce back from the COVID-19 setback and the release of Bell Bottom and Thalaivii have been a positive step for the exhibitors. Not just the Bollywood releases, even the Hollywood makers are trying to cash in on the resumption of theatres in parts of the country. After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise that is set to hit the Indian screens.

Christopher Nolan Readies Next After 'Tenet', Talks With Studios For Oppenheimer Project

Christopher Nolan is said to have worked on his last film Tenet for over five years. After the movie finally hit the theatres after multiple delays last year, the filmmaker seems to finally come out of the futuristic sci-fi zone and is now ready with his next. As per reports, his next movie is said to be based on J Robert Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atom Bomb', for which he is currently in search of a distribution studio.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & More; Check List Of Games Announced

While Sony was absent from other gaming events the whole year, they held the PlayStation Showcase event in full zeal. The company has announced a lineup of big names at the event, including both first-party and third-party titles. The PlayStation Showcase was scheduled for September 9, 2021.

Kim Kardashian Reacts After Her 5-year-old Son Saint Broke His Arm; Says She Is 'Not Okay'

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian's son Saint West broke his arm. Known for publicly documenting how she spends time with her kids, the model took to her social media to share a glimpse into her son's fractured arm and also revealed that she was 'Not OK' after going through the ordeal. Read on to know what the model has to say about it.

In New Book, Hayley Mills Looks Back On Her Hollywood Start

Not everyone who works for a big company gets face time with their so-called big boss. Former child star Hayley Mills, whose most memorable roles include the happy-go-lucky orphan in “Pollyanna” and as both savvy twins hoping to mend their family in “The Parent Trap,” called the filmmaking icon Walt Disney her boss for seven years when she was under contract with the studio.

IMAGE- SHANG CHI'S INSTAGRAM & AP