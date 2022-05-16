Juno Awards 2022: The Weeknd And Charlotte Cardin Take The Lead; Check Full Winners List

Juno Awards are considered among the popular award shows that annually honour Canadian musical artists and bands for their achievements in the music industry. As the Juno Awards announced the nominations in March 2022, the recent announcement of the names of the winners left the fans in delight.

While Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Charolette Cardin dominated the nominations list this year, The Weeknd and Cardin managed to emerge as the big winners at the event. Take a look at the full list of winners ahead.

Juno Awards 2022 Winners

Artist of the year: Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Single of the year: “Meaningless,” Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Songwriter of the year: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Jack Richardson producer of the year: WondaGurl

Recording engineer of the year: Hill Kourkoutis

Music video of the year: “Easy on Me,” Xavier Dolan (Adele), Columbia*Sony

International album of the year: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo, Universal

Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales, True Records*ADA

Pop album of the year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Dance recording of the year: “Caution,” Kaytranada, Sony

Underground dance single of the year: “Shadows in the Dark,” HNTR ft. Elliot Moss, mau5trap*AWAL

Electronic album of the year: Oasis Sky, TOR, Independent

Rock album of the year: Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), The Beaches, Universal

Metal/hard music album of the year: Bleed the Future, Archspire, Season of Mist*The Orchard

Alternative album of the year: When Smoke Rises, Mustafa Regent, Park Songs*Pirates Blend

Contemporary R&B recording of the year: “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year: “24hrs,” Savannah Ré, 1Music*Universal

Rap single of the year: “Bold,” Charmaine, Warner

Country album of the year: What Is Life?, Brett Kissel, Warner

Adult contemporary album of the year: The Art of Falling Apart, Serena Ryder, ArtHaus*Warner

Adult alternative album of the year: Inwards & Onwards, Half Moon Run, Crystal Math*Universal

Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now, Kairo McLean, Willow Records*Independent

Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview, Avataar, InSound*Independent

Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson (art director, designer, & illustrator), Nicolas Lemieux (art director & designer), Albert Zablit (photographer); Histoires Sans Paroles – Harmonium Symphonique – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Simon Leclerc GSI Musique

Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub, Shub Music*The Orchard

Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans, Will Bonness, Independent

Classical album of the year (solo artist): energeia, Emily D’Angelo, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love, The Color, Dream Records*Universal

Classical album of the year (large ensemble): Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet ATMA*Naxos

Comedy album of the year: Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子 Andrea Jin 金玉琪 604*Fontana North

Children’s album of the year: Falling in Africa, Garth Prince, Prince Garth Music*Independent

Instrumental album of the year: That Tall Distance, David Myles, Little Tiny Records*Fontana North

Classical composition of the year: “Arras,” Keiko Devaux, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

Vocal jazz album of the year: Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy, Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*Independent/The Orchard

Global music album of the year: Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister, Les Faux-Monnayeurs*Propagande/Believe

Album Francophone de l’année: Impossible à aimer, Cœur de pirate, Bravo Musique*Propagande/Believe

Traditional roots album of the year: Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn, Independent*Outside/Believe

Blues album of the year: Open Road, Colin James, Stony Plain*Fontana North/IDLA

Classical album of the year (small ensemble): Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano / Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3 & 5, Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

Contemporary roots album of the year: Outside Child, Allison Russell, Fantasy Records*Universal

Image: Instagram/@theweeknd/@charlottecardin