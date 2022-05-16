Juno Awards 2022: The Weeknd And Charlotte Cardin Take The Lead; Check Full Winners List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@theweeknd/@charlottecardin
Juno Awards are considered among the popular award shows that annually honour Canadian musical artists and bands for their achievements in the music industry. As the Juno Awards announced the nominations in March 2022, the recent announcement of the names of the winners left the fans in delight.
While Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Charolette Cardin dominated the nominations list this year, The Weeknd and Cardin managed to emerge as the big winners at the event. Take a look at the full list of winners ahead.
Artist of the year: Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard
Single of the year: “Meaningless,” Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard
Songwriter of the year: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye
Jack Richardson producer of the year: WondaGurl
Recording engineer of the year: Hill Kourkoutis
Music video of the year: “Easy on Me,” Xavier Dolan (Adele), Columbia*Sony
International album of the year: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo, Universal
Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales, True Records*ADA
Pop album of the year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard
Dance recording of the year: “Caution,” Kaytranada, Sony
Underground dance single of the year: “Shadows in the Dark,” HNTR ft. Elliot Moss, mau5trap*AWAL
Electronic album of the year: Oasis Sky, TOR, Independent
Rock album of the year: Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), The Beaches, Universal
Metal/hard music album of the year: Bleed the Future, Archspire, Season of Mist*The Orchard
Alternative album of the year: When Smoke Rises, Mustafa Regent, Park Songs*Pirates Blend
Contemporary R&B recording of the year: “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year: “24hrs,” Savannah Ré, 1Music*Universal
Rap single of the year: “Bold,” Charmaine, Warner
Country album of the year: What Is Life?, Brett Kissel, Warner
Adult contemporary album of the year: The Art of Falling Apart, Serena Ryder, ArtHaus*Warner
Adult alternative album of the year: Inwards & Onwards, Half Moon Run, Crystal Math*Universal
Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now, Kairo McLean, Willow Records*Independent
Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview, Avataar, InSound*Independent
Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson (art director, designer, & illustrator), Nicolas Lemieux (art director & designer), Albert Zablit (photographer); Histoires Sans Paroles – Harmonium Symphonique – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Simon Leclerc GSI Musique
Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub, Shub Music*The Orchard
Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans, Will Bonness, Independent
Classical album of the year (solo artist): energeia, Emily D’Angelo, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love, The Color, Dream Records*Universal
Classical album of the year (large ensemble): Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet ATMA*Naxos
Comedy album of the year: Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子 Andrea Jin 金玉琪 604*Fontana North
Children’s album of the year: Falling in Africa, Garth Prince, Prince Garth Music*Independent
Instrumental album of the year: That Tall Distance, David Myles, Little Tiny Records*Fontana North
Classical composition of the year: “Arras,” Keiko Devaux, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
Vocal jazz album of the year: Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy, Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*Independent/The Orchard
Global music album of the year: Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister, Les Faux-Monnayeurs*Propagande/Believe
Album Francophone de l’année: Impossible à aimer, Cœur de pirate, Bravo Musique*Propagande/Believe
Traditional roots album of the year: Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn, Independent*Outside/Believe
Blues album of the year: Open Road, Colin James, Stony Plain*Fontana North/IDLA
Classical album of the year (small ensemble): Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano / Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3 & 5, Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
Contemporary roots album of the year: Outside Child, Allison Russell, Fantasy Records*Universal
