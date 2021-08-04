Juno Temple Spills The Beans On Being Nominated For Emmy Alongside Hannah Waddingham

Juno Temple, one of the prolific English actors, recently opened up on being nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. During an interaction with People, she even spoke about how she was grateful to get through this experience with an ‘extraordinary’ team of people. Juno Temple even made a revelation about how she received a FaceTime call from Huge Inspiration’s Hannah Waddingham.

Juno Temple on being Emmy nominated for her TV series, Ted Lasso

When asked about how she was feeling after receiving an Emmy nomination for her comedy series, she said, “I'm feeling a lot of things. I'm just grateful that I get to go through this experience with an extraordinary team of people, who all got recognition. The fact that we just all got these nominations, it's the greatest way it could happen because it's teamwork makes the dream work and we're a team.”

As her tv series, received 20 nominations under different categories, she mentioned how her team unveiled this news to her. She said, “woke up to a FaceTime video call from my entire team that have been working with me since I was 17. And genuinely, I could not have a cooler, more patient, and brilliant team of people that have helped me build a career ... they have been my second family." She also added that it "couldn't have happened a better way. Because it feels like a nomination from my team."

Juno Temple even recalled how she received a FaceTime call from Hannah Waddingham who was also nominated under the same category as her. She then said, "I couldn't be more delighted to go through something as overwhelming, as exciting and brilliant and terrifying as this with a woman like that. She's one of the most extraordinary women I have ever encountered in my life. And the fact that I get to love her and she loves me back for real, it's just, yeah.”

While dreaming how Hannah would be by her side during the Emmy Awards, she stated, “I am really grateful to have Hannah be by my side that night because she just really is a huge inspiration to me. I hope I get to bring all of my team with me because I want to dance like an idiot with all of them!"

Juno Temple also opened up about how she felt after receiving so much attention to which she said, "I'm scared of all this s---," she said, referring to the Emmy nomination and attention she's received. "It's something I never predicted would be in my life. It is daunting and it is scary. I just love my job so much. It feels like, I just want to keep being better and better at my job. And so the fact that I get to know that Hannah will be there on the night ... it's so exciting, but it is nerve-racking going to something like that when you have to be you. You have to be dressed as you and to be celebrating the body of Juno and not the character."

IMAGE: AP

