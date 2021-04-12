'Jupiter's Legacy' Character Posters Revealed Ahead Of Premiere On May 7

Netflix has finally shared a new glimpse of their superhero family. The streaming platform has shared individual character posters of the upcoming show — Jupiter’s Legacy. It will primarily revolve around a superhero family and this Netflix show will begin streaming on May 7, 2021.

'Jupiter’s Legacy' Character Posters released

Netflix is planning to diversify and add more content to its superhero genre. The streaming service’s latest endeavour in this plan is its upcoming show, Jupiter’s Legacy. So, to promote the show further ahead of its premiere on May 7, Netflix released Jupiter’s Legacy character posters. These individual posters focus on each character and their personalities.

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Mark Millar also shared the posts on his official Instagram handle. The Jupiter’s Legacy cast has to begin with the show’s lead, Josh Duhamel. Josh will be essaying the role of the patriarch of the superhero Sampson family. His character has been named, Utopian.

Next up, Utopian’s brother is known as Brainwave. This role is essayed by Ben Daniels. He is described as a “master of the mind’ and “member of the Union of Justice”. Utopian’s wife is Lady Liberty. This Jupiter’s Legacy character has been essayed by Leslie Bibb and has been described as “mother to Chloe and Brandon, and an original member of the six”.

Actor Andrew Horton will essay the role of “prodigal son” of Utopian a.k.a. Brandon Sampson. Brandon has been described as “Paragon”. This Jupiter’s Legacy character posters end with Utopian’s daughter. Chloe Sampson is a model and influencer and “anything but a hero”. Chloe’s role has been essayed by Elena Kampouris.

'Jupiter’s Legacy' plot and other details

Jupiter’s Legacy is based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s comic book. The upcoming Netflix show has been created by Steven S. DeKnight. Jupiter’s Legacy will follow the story of the world’s first superheroes. These superheroes received their powers in 1930s. But now, these superheroes are referred as elder guards and now their children are ready to take charge. But these superhero prodigies struggle to live up to their parents’ legacy. Watch the Jupiter’s Legacy trailer below.

Image Credit: Mark Millar Instagram