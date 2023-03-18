Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Says He Is Diagnosed With Stage 3 Blood Cancer 

Sam Neill recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a stage 3 blood cancer. The 75-year-old actor wrote in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? that he has been diagnosed with the condition for a year. He added, however, that he is 'pleased to be alive.'

The Jurassic Park actor said that while he went through the press schedules for Jurassic Park Dominion back in 2022, he developed swollen glands. When he went for the treatment, he found out that it was a stage three blood cancer, to be specific, the actor revealed, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Neill added that he goes through chemotherapy once a month, and it's likely to continue throughout his life.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Dr. Alan Grant actor said that it's possible he might be "dying" from his condition. He told the outlet that there have been dark moments for him last year, though those moments have made him thankful for every day he lives, and "immensely grateful for all [his] friends."

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends."

Sam Neill on writing a memoir despite his difficulties

Neill said that he never considered that he would be penning down a memoir, but soon things started to change. He added that the more he wrote, the more he felt like it was giving him a reason to live. The actor further said that the thoughts of what to write the next day ended up being his "lifesavers" since he would not have been able to go through the hardships with "nothing to do."