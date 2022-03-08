Jurassic Park Original Cast Reunites With Chris Pratt Ahead Of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Chris Pratt is currently gearing up for the release of much-awaited Jurassic World: Dominion, whose recently released trailer piqued the interest of fans and followers. Bryce Dallas Howard, who was seen stepping into the iconic role of Claire Dearing in Jurassic World took to her Twitter account and had a special surprise in store for fans of the franchise. The picture she uploaded saw the original cast members of Jurassic Park, which was first released in 1993 and did exceedingly well with viewers and critics. The upcoming film will hit the big screens on June 10, 2022.

Jurassic Park original cast members reunite

The picture uploaded by Bryce Dallas Howard saw Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, who played Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant respectively in the 1993 film Jurassic Park, which was the first film to kick-start the successful franchise. The picture also saw Chris Pratt, who will be sharing the screen with the legendary actors in the upcoming film, and fans are eager for the on-screen reunion to take place.

Have a look at the picture here

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

The makers of the film recently released the much-awaited trailer, which saw the consequences that take place after the Jurassic World theme park crumbles to the ground. This causes genetically engineered dinosaurs to enter the world of humans and Dr Ellie Sattler, played by Laura Dern can be heard saying, "Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster.” The trailer also included Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, Daniella Pineda and also saw glimpses of the returning cast members including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The trailer leaves fans wondering if the film will see humans and dinosaurs coexisting on earth. The film's trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect as it read, "Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

Watch the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer here

