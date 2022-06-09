Jurassic World Dominion is among the highly-anticipated movies of the year and as the theatrical release of the film is set for 10 June 2022, along with the revelation of the first reviews, the fans are excited to watch the film. Sam Neill, who plays the significant role of Dr Alan Grant in the film, recently recalled a hilarious instance from the time his film, Jurassic Park was premiered in London. As the actor's 11-year-old son accompanied him to the premiere where Princess Diana was invited, he revealed how his son farted while sitting next to her.

Sam Neill recalls son breaking wind in front of Princess Diana

In a recent interaction with The New York Post, Sam Neill opened up about the last time he watched the Jurassic Park film all the way through and talked about the time the movie premiered in London. As the event was also attended by Princess Diana, he went on to reveal how his son began to fart during the time the T-Rex turned up in the film while sitting next to Princess Diana.

He stated, "The last time I watched it in its totality was sitting beside Princess Di at Leicester Square at the London opening. On the other side of me was my son Tim — he was 11 and completely swept away by it. About the time the T-Rex turns up, Tim started to fart. And the draft was drifting across me to royalty!".

Adding to it, he recalled how spent the whole film in a muck sweat thinking Princess Diana was exposed to the horror of a little boy’s fart and might think that it was him. Sam Neill then revealed that she was well brought up and never mentioned the same.

“I spent the whole film in a muck sweat, thinking, 'Princess Di is being exposed to the horrors of a little boy's fart, but she's going to think it's me. I am going to be subliminally blamed for my son's crimes, and I don't think she'll talk to me afterwards. But she was well brought up and never mentioned it," he added.

On the other hand, as Neill's Jurassic Park costar Jeff Goldblum was also a part of the interaction, he blamed the actor for blaming his little kid about the incident. "I've heard him tell that a couple of times, and it's just amazing the lengths that he will go to still blame the boy,” Goldblum said.

More about Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more. On the other hand, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill will be reprising their roles from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. The last film ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed and in this one the future of mankind might be shown as balanced or chaotic as humans try to coexist with dinosaurs.

