Jurassic World 3: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals Favorite Scene From The Film

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Jurassic World: Dominion and the director of the film Colin Trevorrow spoke to Screen Rant about his favourite scene from the film. For a while, the makers have praised the film and its massive scale. Thus fans too have been intrigued to know more about the film over the course of time. Hence, Colin Trevorrow spoke to the news portal and shed light on several aspects of the film, and also revealed his favourite scene from the movie that will be released soon.

Director Of Jurassic World 3 Reveals His Favourite Scene From Dominion

Speaking about the scene that excited him the most, Colin Trevorrow said that for the longest time there has been a talk about a possible Cretaceous sequence within the film and the fans will finally get to see it now. Thus the director expressed that it is that scene that he is most excited about. He further added that he is especially thrilled by the fact that fans will get to watch that particular sequence in Imax. He continued to say that he is fired up about it and grateful to everyone at Universal Studios who agreed to do that scene for the film. Colin Trevorrow added that unlike previous films, they won't be adding just 5 minutes’ worth of Cretaceous footage; however, they will be focusing on a major piece throughout the scene. The director further added that beyond that scene, he is happy to see all the characters on the screen once again. He said that the scene may provide insight for the characters and help the audience to really understand why they have been doing certain things in their world.

The director further said that he just wishes to send the fans on an adventure. The director further added and called Dominion a culmination of the one story that has been told through the Jurassic films. The director shed light on this statement by saying that at the end of Jurassic Park, one wasn't really clear about how things really ended. However, the director claims that in the final Jurassic World film, fans will witness the ending in a more episodic way. He added that the fans will really feel like they are learning about the story and will further understand how it ultimately ends.

Image: Still from Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Trailer

