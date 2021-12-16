'Jurassic World 3' To See Mega-fight Between Dinosaurs And Humans, Reveals Director

Bringing back the action between humans and ginormous dinosaurs, director Colin Trevorrow is all set to release the third entry into the Jurassic World franchise tilted Jurassic World: Dominion next year. The buzz around the venture was intensified after makers dropped a five-minute-long prologue where they teased the reason behind the dinosaur returning to earth after 65 million years. Providing another insight into the upcoming thrilling adventure, the director revealed what to expect from the ferocious creatures.

Jurassic World 3 dinosaurs fighting & living with humans

Set four years after the event of the 2014 film, the audience witnessed the creatures being freed into the world and no longer caged in the theme park. Considering the notorious relationship between humans and dinosaurs, one cannot help but wonder how the humans fared with the ginormous creatures on loose. However, as per the new insight into the film from the director, it seems like the dinosaurs had to learn the ropes to survive in the human world as well.

In an interview with EW, director Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed the previous film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2015, talked about how the dinosaurs have been treading since getting out of the theme park and coexisting amongst humans. The director, who also co-wrote the film, stated, ''They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us''. Furthermore, the director reveals that the movie will show the creatures surviving in many dynamic environments like snow, wilderness, urban, desert and more.

The movie will show how the dinosaurs adapted to the environment where they were supposed to perish. Although many humans will be seen going after the mighty creatures for their own means, some will try to save them. Talking about Chris Pratt's character going to the ends of the world to save the creatures, the director stated, ''The parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There's a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he's working to protect them."

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the movie features Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and more. It is slated for a release on June 10 next year.

Image: Instagram/@jurassicworld