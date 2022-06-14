Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Collection India, Day 4: Film Witnesses Drop On Monday

Given the popularity of the franchise and the fan following it garners with every release, Jurassic World: Dominion had opened to a terrific response at the worldwide box office. With all the hype and suspense that was built around the film, the Chris Pratt starrer received mixed reactions from the movie buffs.

Now, over the first weekend, the film has performed well and earned pretty good business. The Jurassic franchise saga is all set to cross $400 million at the box office in worldwide collections on Monday. In a span of just three days, the film has been increasing its span slowly and steadily at the box office.

Jurassic World: Dominion box office collection India, Day 4

Not just globally, the film is also maintaining momentum at the Indian box office. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Colin Trevorrow's directorial was the dominant film of this weekend that helped the film to record decent business in just three days of its theatrical release.

According to Sacnilk, the sequel to the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, scored Rs 11.47 crores net on Friday, including approximately Rs 3.50 crores from Thursday previews. On Saturday, it showed a minor growth of Rs 12.13 crores net, followed by rs 12.55 crores on Sunday. After bringing the total tally to approximately Rs 44.55, the film witnessed a considerable drop on Monday.

#JurassicWorldDominion has grossed $5.7 Million [₹ 44.55 Crs] for the opening weekend in #India — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2022

The film has emerged as the second biggest opener after Kamal Haasan's action drama Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie has crossed Rs 300 crores mark at the worldwide box office and is now the second biggest outright Tamil movie of all time.

On the other hand, Jurassic World: Dominion's business took a mighty bite out of the box office internationally after it surpassed a whopping $400 million mark globally, as per the studio estimates.

The film has raked in $143.4 million in North American ticket sales. Additionally, with international earnings of over $250 million, the film has already grossed $389 million in just three days. Apart from Chris and Howard, the film also stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise, and they are joined by DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.

IMAGE: Instagram/JurassicWorld