'Jurassic World: Dominion': Did Jeff Goldblum Die In Jurassic Park? All You Need To Know

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most-anticipated films scheduled for release this year. Being the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third part of Jurassic World, there are expectations naturally from the action film. After multiple teasers, the makers finally launched the trailer and the release became a talking point.

Among the main characters in the novel, and the film adaptations have been Dr Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. The veteran actor has featured in three of the five previous installments, and will now make his fourth appearance in the franchise with Jurassic World: Dominion.

His first appearance was in the first installment, the original Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg, which had been released in 1993. The climax of the film involved a lot of action-packed scenes, which also involved Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm. One question surrounding the character was if the character died in the climax?

Did Jeff Goldblum die in Jurassic Park?

In Jurassic Park, Dr Ian Malcolm plays a talented mathematician, who specialises in chaos theory. He becomes part of the action after being invited by Donald Gennaro, played by Martin Ferrero, to conduct an inspection of Jurassic Park over its safety.

Everything goes well as the group moves and inspects the park, before Nedry, played by Wayne Knight, deactivates the security system allowing the Tyrannosaurus to escape. The dinosaur then attacks Malcolm and severely injures him.

In the original novel, the character's leg gets broken, before he dies of his injuries. However, in the film, the character is not declared dead. Towards the climax, Dr Malcolm arrives with Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough, on a jeep and the group then escapes the island on a helicopter.

Jeff Goldblum in the Jurassic Park franchise

Like the novel, Dr Malcolm then makes an appearance in the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park . Jeff Goldblum, however, was not seen in Jurassic Park III, and also in the first part of the reboot, Jurassic World 15 years later. He was only seen in an extended cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

He seems to have a more full-fledged role in the latest instalment, as the group witnesses new dinosaurs.