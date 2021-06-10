'Jurassic World': Dominion Is A Culmination Of Six Stories, Says Colin Trevorrow

On June 9, 2021, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, spoke about his biggest challenge that was to tell the right story. The director then went on to say that he views the movie as a culmination of six movies. The movie is the sixth movie from the franchise, releasing after the 2018 part Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Collin Trevorrow talks about Jurassic World: Dominion

Upon being asked about Jurassic World: Dominion, the director said that he has been working on the visual effects and sound mix of the movie. He then went on to say that returning to direct the franchise despite the pandemic was an exhilarating experience with a few challenges for the director. He then went on to explain that figuring out Dominion's even bigger scale was a challenge for the team. Giving an example, he said that on the first Jurassic World, they had one animatronic dinosaur, but on Dominion, the crew built about 18 animatronics of varying sizes. However, the biggest challenge was telling the right story that he views as a culmination of six movies. He said that he was a little older so he did not have the confidence he used to. He said that he was very confident in the first movie, but as he made more movies, his confidence got chipped away. He went on to speak about his experience and say that it was the opposite of what he expected but it was very collaborative because they were all living together in a hotel and sharing their lives daily. He added that they got to know each other really well. He then said that it felt like he was at a summer camp with Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

About Jurassic World: Dominion

June 10, 2022, was announced to be the Jurassic World: Dominion release date. On June 9, 2021, Jurassic World's official social media pages launched a Jurassic World: Dominion teaser captioned "It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9." The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill in prominent roles. This movie produced by Universal pictures was made on a budget of $165 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

Jurassic World: Dominion cast features Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant. The movie also features Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong in prominent roles.

