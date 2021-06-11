'Jurassic World: Dominion' Makers Go The Old-school Way, To Drop Preview On IMAX Screens

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion is all set to drop in a five-minute-long preview of the film on IMAX screens in more than 40 countries. This time, the makers planned to go old style and feature the Jurassic World: Dominion preview in theatres. The director of the film also released a statement that the theatre preview was a thank you to the hundreds of Jurassic fans around the world.

Jurassic World: Dominion preview in IMAX Theatres

The makers of Jurassic World: Dominion have decided to release a special snippet of the movie on IMAX screens in over 40 countries on June 25. Even the F9 screening will be held in IMAX theatres. According to reports by Deadline, the five-minute-long preview consists of a prologue to the movie’s narrative that depicts the story of 65 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed on Earth. Also known as the Cretaceous period, it will unveil the Earth’s look long before the existence of humans and will also throw light on the story of how the DNA of the dinosaur was carried by a mosquito.

Speaking about Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin stated that he wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat ever since he was a kid. He then added that though it might have taken a few decades, it finally happened with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin. Speaking about the preview, he added that it was just a glimpse of the film they’d made and was an epic celebration of everything that Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created. He then mentioned that he could not wait further to share it with the world next summer.

Speaking further about the Jurassic World: Dominion preview, he shared that this sequence was made to be seen on the biggest screen possible and that they were lucky as the IMAX theatres were back. He also said that everyone was returning to the theatres all over the world as the movies bring all of them together.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

Some of the popular cast members of the movie include Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Sam Neil as Dr Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Campbell Scott as Dr Lewis Dodgson and many others. The movie has been slated to hit the screens on June 10, 2022.

