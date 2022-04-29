There are numerous films continuing to establish franchises and taking on from successful films that are lined up for release this year, be it Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Avatar 2 or Thor: Love and Thunder. Another film on this list was Jurassic Park: World Dominion, which will add a fresh chapter to one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.

The dinosaurs have been spewing danger since Jurassic Park released in 1993 and not much has changed three decades later. The film is less than two months away and the makers want the audiences to be excited about the latest installment. They unveiled a new trailer of the Chris Pratt-starrer, and there is another action-packed adventure awaiting in the theatres.

Apart from the action sequences, Pratt's character Owen Grady coming in touch with the veterans of the franchise, Sam Neill aka Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern aka Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum aka Dr. Ian Malcolm was a major highlight.

Jurassic World: Dominion new trailer promises another action-packed adventure for Chris Pratt and the veteran trio

The new trailer starts with Isabella Sermon’s character, the adopted daughter of Pratt and Claire Dearing's character Bryce Dallas Howard, wondering about the daughter of the dinosaur Blue. The dinosaur was in no mood to listen as she attacks Owen, while the latter promised he will 'get her back.'

There is an onslaught of dinosaurs all across, with Owen and the others running for safety. They are creatures that can fly, swim and run at a lightning-quick speed.

"The doomsday clock might be about out of time, " Dr. Ian Malcolm could be heard saying in the video. The statement "If our worlds gonna survive what matters is what we do now," summed up the challenge in front of them.

Chris Pratt could be heard sharing that he could use the expertise of the seniors.

"A baby raptor, I made her promise that we would bring her home," Dr Alan says in the video. Pratt, however, finds such a promise to a dinosaur odd.

The sight of the dinosaur making Dr Alan say, "The biggest carnivore the world has ever seen" proved the challenge in front of the team to escape.

Jurassic World: Dominion details

Jurassic World: Dominion has been directed by Colin Trevorrow. The movie also stars Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong. The movie was releasing on June 10.