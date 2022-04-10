'Jurassic World Dominion' Poster Unveils New Dinosaur 'Giga' But There's A Catch; Read

The release date for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion is fast approaching and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere.

The creators recently teased the emergence of a new dinosaur in the science fiction adventure film but there's a catch. The new dinosaur, namely Gigantosaurus, has a close connection to the iconic DC villain, Joker, as per the director of the film.

'Jurassic World Dominion' unveils new dinosaur

The director of Jurassic World Dominion, in a recent interaction with the Empire Magazine, revealed that he aimed for Giga (Gigantosaurus) to have a close resemblance with the Joker. "I wanted something that felt like the Joker," he said. According to Trevorrow, the new dinosaur wants destruction just like the DC villain. "It just wants to watch the world burn,” Trevorrow said.

While talking about the origin of the new dinosaur, Trevorrow revealed that he hails from BioSyn Valley. For those unaware, BioSyn is the organisation that stole InGen's dinosaur embryos in the original movie of the franchise. Going by the teaser poster, it appears that the organisation will play a key role in the upcoming movie. Take a look at the poster below:

Trevorrow further explained “BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments. They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there’s some other stuff going on". While concluding the interaction, the filmmaker teased that Jurassic World Dominion is going to be “an entirely new kind of movie…the thing I’ve been waiting to do this whole time”.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third in the Jurassic World trilogy. Set four years after the backdrop of the destruction of Isla Nublar, the future of mankind will be shown to be balanced as humans try to coexist with dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion features an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and more. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on 10 June 2022.

(Image: @jurassicworld/Instagram)