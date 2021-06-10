'Jurassic World: Dominion' Preview To Cover The Prehistoric Era Spanning 65 Million Years

Jurassic World: Dominion is the highly anticipated instalment of the film franchise which is currently under development. While the project has been strictly kept behind the curtains, a new update has divulged a few intriguing details about the film. As per the update, the extended preview of the movie will be spanning through the period of 65 million years, covering the stages of evolution. Following are a few more details about the said preview, along with a small peek into the larger storyline and what to expect from it.

Jurassic World: Dominion preview

Jurassic World 3 will set forward the story of its previous instalment Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. However, the makers are reportedly aiming to shed a light on the evolution period covering 65 million years in the preview as well. Director Colin Trevorrow in his chat with IGN has opened up on what could be expected from the preview, revealing that the initial part will share a peek into the vast landscapes that the extinct creatures resided in the prehistoric era. It is likely to show the differences between the different breed and herds of dinosaurs, including a fight scene between two of the predators.

The fight will also see the ultimate death of the T-Rex, which becomes the breeding ground for bugs. In the original Jurassic Park movie, it is shown that the dinosaur's DNA has been extracted from an insect that was found upon digging further into the ground. The director said that people would know who killed the dinosaur, and would be “hopefully” looking for “revenge”. He has also seen that the chaos caused by a dinosaur in the sequel is likely to show an impact on a global scale, hinting at the threat of the very existence of humanity.

Interestingly, Jurassic World: Dominion cast will bring back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the characters of Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm respectively. The sequel has also retained Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in their respective roles. June 10, 2022, has been announced as the official Jurassic World: Dominion release date.

IMAGE: 'JURASSIC WORLD' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.