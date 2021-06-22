'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Gets Fans Excited, Netizens Share Reactions

The Jurassic World: Dominion teaser has finally made it online. Ever since the same has found its way to the internet, Twitterati has been sharing their thoughts on the same. As is evidenced by the Tweets that can be found below, the first look teaser that sees Dinosaurs ruling the earth has been unanimously praised by everyone. Additionally, some of the netizens have even got to see a leaked version of the extended preview that was supposed to be shown with the IMAX screening of Fast And Furious 9. Although the same wasn't shared online, the netizens have shared what they thought of it. Some of those reactions can be found below.

Jurassic World: Dominion teaser:

Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth. Get a sneak peek this Friday, only on IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/cMq6tu7z7R — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 21, 2021

The internet reacts to the Jurassic World: Dominion teaser:

My first thought after watching #JurassicWorldDominion's teaser trailer was how the Giganotosaurus reminded me of this illustration of Metriacanthosaurus. https://t.co/LoSr1idGk4 — Adriano Cerqueira (@adrijobecq) June 21, 2021

Am I really gonna pay a full ticket for Fast 9 and leave after the #JurassicWorldDominion teaser? https://t.co/d1y9aHB0uu pic.twitter.com/5mDDUxFdbF — RðÐrïgð🦖 (@MadTitan24) June 21, 2021

NEW JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION Extended Teaser Trailer: I'm cautiously optimistic about this movie. I have a feeling @colintrevorrow is looking to honor franchise and fans and I look forward to seeing it.pic.twitter.com/ING4CYtIuj — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) June 21, 2021

Watched the Jurassic World: Dominion teaser with Circle of Life playing in another tab. Now I need that dinosaur Circle of Life mashup. — Kirsten W (@xfkirsten) June 21, 2021

The 10 second teaser to a teaser for Jurassic World Dominion gave me chills. I am so excited for Dinosaurs. — lucas of the worried brain. (@nargles4life) June 21, 2021

I’m really seeing a 2.5 hour long fast and furious movie just for the 5 minute Jurassic World: Dominion teaser — Jeff Goldblum (@genbates69) June 19, 2021

I saw a really short clip from the teaser for Jurassic World Dominion, and I saw Queztalcoatlus, one of my favorite dinosaurs. With Carnotaurus being in Fallen Kingdom, safe to say I am winning pretty hard lately. pic.twitter.com/NQhazEjtLf — ★｡･:☆･:*:･ﾟ★,･ Omegez ｡･:*:･ﾟ★,｡･:*:･ﾟ☆ (@_Omegez_) June 19, 2021

Got to see the #JurassicWorldDominion teaser tonight as well and 👀🦖 — Jed Wagman (@filmaddict123) June 21, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion release date and more:

As far as Jurassic World: Dominion release date is concerned, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 10th, 2022. Information regarding the exact Jurassic World: Dominion cast list is scarce. The same will be shared as and when it is made available.

Jurassic World: Dominion poster:

It all started here. Be the first to see an exclusive extended preview of #JurassicWorldDominion only on @IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/8Dncf3nm7X — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 9, 2021

