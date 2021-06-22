Jurassic World: Dominion Teaser Promises New Dinosaurs And New Conflicts; Watch

Jurassic World: Dominion teaser has finally been made available by the makers of the upcoming Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starer. The 15-second long feature presentation gives its viewers their very first look at some of the newest monsters that will be seen joining the Jurassic World franchise. The same comes in shortly after the release of the Jurassic World: Dominion poster. The ending of the same says that one can catch an extended preview of the upcoming film while talking Fast And Furious 9 in IMAX. Read on to know more.

Jurassic World: Dominion teaser:

Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth. Get a sneak peek this Friday, only on IMAX screenings of #F9. pic.twitter.com/cMq6tu7z7R — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 21, 2021

Thoughts on the Jurassic World: Dominion teaser:

The events of Jurassic World: Dominion are supposed to take place four years after the events of the last instalment. Hence it only makes sense to showcase the new dinosaurs that the firm which started it all has resurrected. The teaser gives fleeting glimpses at new variants of dinosaur, some of which evidently have feathers. The addition of feathers to these terrestrial land-bound beings is a nod to the recent findings that some of the animals which belonged to the cretaceous era did indeed have some feathers on them, if not wings that will give them the ability to take flight.

In addition to the same, the teaser in question also hints at the territorial tensions that will exist between various dinosaur species, as if the makers are trying to touch upon the theme that old rivalries from millions of years ago will spell the end of the earth as is known to many. Additionally, one of the other ever so prevalent themes, which is that of human meddling with nature leading to unimaginable catastrophes, is briefly touched upon in the teaser trailer as well.

As far as Jurassic World: Dominion cast list is concerned, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be seen returning as the franchise's leading front lining pair. Confirmation regarding other rumoured Jurassic World: Dominion cast members is pending. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. As far as Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is concerned, it is unclear as to when will the same will be released. As of this writing, Jurassic World: Dominion release date is June 10th, 2022. More information and updates with regards to the film will be shared as and when made available.

